Duke doctor's latest job: Making sure COVID vaccines reach people around the world

'Daunting challenge'

Udayakumar also directs Innovations in Healthcare, a nonprofit co-founded by Duke Health, the World Economic Forum and the consulting firm McKinsey & Co. Operating in more than 90 countries around the world, it works with clinics and other providers to find ways of expanding access to affordable health care.

Now it's part of a vast network of groups trying to get vaccinations to people around the globe.

"In addition to tracking (vaccine distribution) we're starting to work with different countries and understand readiness," Udayakumar said. He and his colleagues are among those working on ways not only to increase vaccine availability and train people to administer it but to ensure people are willing to take it.

"The daunting challenge beyond money," he said, "is how to do you get from vaccines in vials to jabs in arms?"

Udayakumar said it could take two to four years to reach worldwide vaccination rates that would enable the global herd immunity that experts say is needed to make the spread of the coronavirus unlikely.

"I think having 20% of populations in low- and middle-income countries vaccinated by the end of 2021 is a best-case scenario," he said, "and would require a lot of pieces falling into place."