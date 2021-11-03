Duke expert: 'Packing' and 'cracking' GOP maps designed to derail Democrats

The maps also show clear evidence of "packing" and "cracking" — techniques to stuff noncompetitive districts with voters of the opposing party or split those voters up to dilute their political power, Mattingly said.

"These districts that are the ones that are in play have many, many less Democrats than we'd typically see," Mattingly said. "The districts that are very safe for Democrats have a lot more Democrats, so they've been packed in it. And the districts that are very safe for Republicans actually have less Republicans, still leaving them safe."

Despite its status as a purple state, North Carolina has traits that naturally result in more Republican representatives in the legislature and U.S. House delegation. That's the result of winner-take-all elections and political self-sorting in North Carolina, where Democrats are often densely clustered in cities.

Republican leaders, though, are so far unconvinced.