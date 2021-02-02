Durham County sheriff makes COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for employees

DURHAM — The Durham County sheriff, who has had two employees die from COVID-19-related causes, is making the coronavirus vaccine mandatory for his department.

In a memo, Sheriff Clarence Birkhead told employees that was the last day for department members to get the Pfizer vaccine without an appointment. He said he was "disappointed with the low compliance rate of employees taking advantage of this opportunity."

The News & Observer received a copy of the memo and asked the Sheriff's Office how many employees had not been vaccinated.

In a press release, Birkhead said that since his memo, "numbers thus far show that more than half of the agency has received the first dose and are scheduled to receive the second dose throughout the month of February. We do not have the final numbers or exact percentages right now."

The sheriff's memo had stated that failure to get vaccinated could result in disciplinary action.

"I feel I must remind you this is Not an Option — taking the vaccine is Mandatory for all DCSO employees," Birkhead wrote in the memo.