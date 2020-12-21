Durham groups give free Christmas meals to those who served

DURHAM — Veterans in Durham who've struggled to get through the coronavirus pandemic are turning to each other for help to get through the holiday season.

The Triangle Veterans Wellness Outreach Center and the local chapter of the Disabled American Veterans in North Carolina teamed up over the weekend to hand out free turkeys and hams to U.S. military veterans. The opportunity to ensure their families could have a Christmas meal brought out a steady stream of grateful former service members.

"I'm a disabled vet so we're on a limited fixed income," said Antionette Milligan-Barnes, 69, a retired U.S. Air Force captain and nurse who lives in Durham. "They're helping us with Christmas meals, giving out turkeys and hams and I thought, 'God, thank you.' I got a ham so I can prepare a nice Christmas meal for my family."

Due to the pandemic, Milligan-Barnes said she will cook the food and deliver it to other people's houses instead of having a large celebration.

The meal giveaway comes at the end of a hard year for Americans dealing with the effects of the pandemic. More people are experiencing hunger in the Triangle, North Carolina and nationally.