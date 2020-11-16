E-cigarettes can significantly alter a body's response to viruses, UNC study finds

CHAPEL HILL — Researchers at UNC-Chapel Hill have found that people who use e-cigarettes have significantly altered immune responses to influenza viruses, a worrying discovery as flu season approaches and COVID-19 surges across the U.S.

E-cigarettes have boomed in popularity across the U.S. in the past decade, even as the use of traditional cigarettes declined. The rise has been especially pronounced among the youth population.

Because of that, researchers have been focusing more attention on the potential health risks of e-cigarettes. This is especially true with a respiratory-related pandemic raging across the global.

"There's been a lot of questions in the field as to whether e-cigarette and cigarette use is beneficial or damaging or problematic in terms of COVID, and we really haven't had a good answer," Meghan Rebuli, an assistant professor in the UNC Department of Pediatrics, said in an interview.

But when compared to non-users, people who vaped e-cigarettes showed more changes in the immune genes in their respiratory cells that fight off viruses. They also showed a suppressed level of antibodies.

In many of the study's participants, this change was even more pronounced among e-cigarette users than among smokers.