Earthquake late Wednesday shocks small community in North Carolina mountains

VALLEY HILL — Hundreds of people in a small community were rattled by an earthquake late Wednesday in the North Carolina mountains, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The ripple effect was felt at least 271 miles away in the southeastern part of the state, officials say.

The quake happened at 10:23 p.m. and registered as a 2.7 magnitude, which is considered mild. No damage was reported. Its power was centered about 2.3 miles below the Henderson County community of Valley Hill, which has a population of about 2,700.

On Thursday morning, officials said more than 600 people had reported feeling a “weak” shaking, including one report from 42 miles north and another 271 miles east in Lenoir County.

An earthquake's magnitude is ranked just above the threshold required for people to feel it. Earthquakes of 2.5 or less are typically noticed only by seismographs. Those at the 2.5 to 5.4 range are often felt but only cause minor damage.

North Carolina’s largest quake in the past century was a 5.1 that rattled the town of Sparta in August 2020. It was felt in multiple states and caused extensive damage to buildings in the area.