Education group's top priority for 2021 is no surprise to many N.C. families

RALEIGH — Improving high-speed broadband access is the top issue for North Carolina at a time when many students are learning from home due to the coronavirus pandemic, an education group said Thursday.
The Public School Forum of North Carolina, a nonpartisan advocate for better schools, says providing more families with adequate broadband will help the state transition and recover from the pandemic.
Other issues on the group's top 10 list of education issues in 2021, released on Thursday, include increasing state funding for schools and hiring more teachers and principals of color.
"Not surprisingly, COVID-19 and the inequities exacerbated by the pandemic are top of mind as we gather here today," Mary Ann Wolf, president and executive director of the Forum, said at Thursday's virtual event. "We're reminded in a very profound way how COVID-19 has impacted our students, educators and community, and we're also reminded of the heroic efforts of our educators, schools and families."
The lack of broadband access for North Carolina families dominated much of Thursday's discussion. Many North Carolina public school students are getting no in-person instruction or only a limited amount as their schools operate solely online.
The forum noted that more than 30% of households across the state don't have broadband due to affordability and a lack of infrastructure. In addition, nearly 15% of the state's public school students lack high-speed internet access at home.
During a panel Thursday, educators and state lawmakers talked about how COVID-19 has disrupted education.
"I talk to my superintendents and teachers in my districts all the time and we talk about ways that we can move beyond this and recognize the fact that our students have been shortchanged with education," said state Sen. Kevin Corbin, a Republican from Macon County. "Although we've done the best we can."
Corbin said lawmakers have agreed to take steps such as provide an additional $30 million to expand broadband access. He said it's particularly critical in rural areas.
Watauga County Superintendent Scott Elliott said the greatest challenge schools face now is finding enough healthy staff to keep schools operating. Watauga County, located in the western part of the state, is offering in-person instruction but many districts have temporarily switched to only offering online classes.
"We need to prioritize vaccinations for our staff as soon as possible in order for them to be able to have the additional protection that they need and that they deserve to be able to come to work safely," Elliott said.
Elliott added "we must defend our public schools" at a time when some would use the current situation as part of an agenda to move away from public schools.
"I hope that the last 10 months have been a reminder to everyone about the importance of our public schools in our communities," Elliott said.