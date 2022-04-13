Elections board: Mark Meadows removed as North Carolina registered voter

RALEIGH — Mark Meadows, a former chief of staff to President Donald Trump, has been removed from North Carolina's list of registered voters after documents showed he lived in Virginia and voted in that state's 2021 election, officials said Wednesday.

Questions arose about Meadows last month after it was revealed by The New Yorker that he may have been registered to vote in two states. State Attorney General Josh Stein’s office asked the State Bureau of Investigation to look into Meadows’ voter registration, which listed a home he never owned — and may never have visited — as his legal residence.

The revelation is shocking in the face of how Meadows has consistently insisted that the results of the 2020 presidential election were fraudulent. He frequently raised the prospect of voter fraud even before the 2020 presidential election, as polls showed Trump trailing Joe Biden, and in the months after Trump’s loss, to suggest Biden was not the legitimate winner. In his 2021 memoir, he repeated the baseless claims that the election was stolen.

Public records indicated Meadows had been registered to vote in Virginia and North Carolina, where he listed a mobile home he did not own as his legal residence weeks before casting a 2020 presidential election ballot in the state.

Meadows listed a mobile home in Scaly Mountain — an unincorporated community in Macon County — as his physical address in September 2020 while he was serving as Trump’s chief of staff in Washington. Meadows later cast an absentee ballot for the general election by mail.

The New Yorker spoke to the former owner of the Scaly Mountain property, who indicated that Meadows does not own the home and never has. The previous owner said Meadows’ wife rented the property “for two months at some point within the past few years” but only spent one or two nights there. Neighbors said Meadows was never present, The New Yorker reported.

The New Yorker story doesn’t identify the former owner’s name, saying she requested that her name not be used.

In announcing his removal from the voter rolls, the Macon County Board of Elections said it had received no formal challenge and was referring the matter to the SBI, state officials said Wednesday.

Ashley Welch, Macon County's district attorney, had asked the attorney general’s office to handle any investigation into Meadows’ voter registration, recusing herself from the matter because Meadows contributed to her campaign and appeared in political ads endorsing her.