Emails show major UNC-Chapel Hill donor had concerns about hiring of Hannah-Jones

Hannah-Jones was offered a five-year contract to serve as the Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism at UNC-CH, even though her predecessors in the role were given tenure when appointed. A trustee who vets submissions for tenure postponed consideration of Hannah-Jones' application in January because of questions about her non-academic background, the head of the Board of Trustees said last month. The submission never came before the full Board of Trustees for a vote.

School leaders have said little about why tenure wasn't offered, despite the dean of the journalism school and faculty supporting the distinction. The newly revealed emails from Hussman to school leaders shed light on conversations about Hannah-Jones' hiring in the weeks before her tenure application was halted.

The Assembly obtained emails sent by Hussman to David Routh, vice chancellor for university development; Susan King, dean of the Hussman School of Journalism and Media; and Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz.

“I worry about the controversy of tying the UNC journalism school to the 1619 project,” Hussman wrote in a December email. “Based on her own words, many will conclude she is trying to push an agenda, and they will assume she is manipulating historical facts to support it.”