End of an era: Lexington's video rental store, one of the last, will fade to black

As she talked on a recent morning, several customers walked the aisles looking for merchandise that is now for sale, not for rent.

"Just like the movie theaters, we never really came back once we could open," Locke continued. "We closed in March for a while like other (nonessential) businesses. Having no new movies released and the ones that were going straight to digital streaming hindered us a lot."

Locke, who has worked at the Lexington store for 10 years, said their customer base was mostly older people. People who didn't own smart TVs or have subscriptions to streaming services. People who remember VHS and Betamax.

When Family Video closed from March to May, Locke believes many of those customers had no choice but to enter the digital age.

As a new door opened for them, one closed for Family Video.

"It never really picked back up when we opened," Locke said. "We used to have three people working in here together to handle the customers, checkouts, the phones and everything. We've worked with only one person ... for about a year now.

"For a lot of older people, the shutdown was a learning experience for them. ... It might have helped them, but it did not help us."