End of an era: Lexington's video rental store, one of the last, will fade to black

LEXINGTON — The Family Video rental chain has announced it will shutter its network of stores, and in so doing, bringing an era that much closer to its inevitable end.
In Lexington, Family Video was like an old friend for those diehards still devoted to DVDs.
The Illinois-based chain began 43 years ago during a time when video stores dotted cities large and small. Some were mom-and-pop operations. But they eventually gave way to the Blockbusters and Hollywood Videos of the world.
But they're both gone now. So are thousands of others.
Family Video will soon be joining them, but it wasn't without a fight.
In four decades, the chain weathered many challenges. Redbox. Netflix. Hulu. Apple TV. As technology became more advanced, so did the viewing habits of consumers.
But in the end, Family Video was undone by something unrelated to the industry, something no one saw coming: the coronavirus pandemic.
Family Video had just more than 500 stores prior to March 2020 — when the pandemic was starting to hit most of the nation — and closed about half by the end of summer.
"We never recovered from the COVID-19 shutdown," said Amanda Locke, an assistant manager at the Lexington store.
As she talked on a recent morning, several customers walked the aisles looking for merchandise that is now for sale, not for rent.
"Just like the movie theaters, we never really came back once we could open," Locke continued. "We closed in March for a while like other (nonessential) businesses. Having no new movies released and the ones that were going straight to digital streaming hindered us a lot."
Locke, who has worked at the Lexington store for 10 years, said their customer base was mostly older people. People who didn't own smart TVs or have subscriptions to streaming services. People who remember VHS and Betamax.
When Family Video closed from March to May, Locke believes many of those customers had no choice but to enter the digital age.
As a new door opened for them, one closed for Family Video.
"It never really picked back up when we opened," Locke said. "We used to have three people working in here together to handle the customers, checkouts, the phones and everything. We've worked with only one person ... for about a year now.
"For a lot of older people, the shutdown was a learning experience for them. ... It might have helped them, but it did not help us."
Locke said no closing date has been announced yet. All she knows is the store will be open until everything is sold.