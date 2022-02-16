End of the line? North Carolina GOP's new voting map appears to be fairer.

“The Supreme Court held that our maps must give the voters of all political parties substantially equal opportunity to translate votes into seats across the plan,” said Destin Hall, who chairs the House Redistricting Committee, while unveiling a new map for the 120 state House districts. “And that’s exactly what the map before you today does.”

A congressional district map expected to be voted on by a Senate committee could favor Republicans winning seven of the 14 seats and Democrats five, according to one analysis.

That same map would keep Guilford County in one district and split Mecklenburg and Wake counties into only two districts. The canceled plan would have split these urban, heavily Democratic counties into three districts each, making it difficult for first-term Democratic Rep. Kathy Manning of Greensboro to get reelected.

Two districts without incumbents — one in the south-central Sandhills region and the other that includes part of Charlotte west to the edge of the Blue Ridge Mountains — would appear very competitive. Republicans currently hold eight of the state’s 13 U.S. House seats. North Carolina is gaining a 14th seat based on population growth from the 2020 census.