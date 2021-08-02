End of the road? An ocean's rise threatens to engulf needed N.C. 12

BUXTON — Laya Barley doesn’t know what she will do this fall if a hurricane blows into the Outer Banks.

Barley is from Buxton, the kind of small town where she knows the middle names of each of the 54 students she graduated from high school alongside this spring, as well as where their grandparents sit during basketball games.

But geography sets Buxton apart, with the Pamlico Sound bordering it to the north and west and the Atlantic Ocean to the east. A single two-lane highway connects the town to the rest of the world: N.C. 12.

Buxton faces continual threats from hurricanes and nor’easters. Harsh winds blow pounding waves onto or over N.C. 12 several times per year, leaving villagers to fend for themselves. Barley, who will start studying nursing at East Carolina University this fall, doesn’t know what she will do if a storm spins up and threatens the only place she has ever called home.

“Living here, I’ve definitely become more aware of different environmental crises — because I understand myself what living in one looks like and how it feels,” Barley said on a July afternoon without a storm in sight.