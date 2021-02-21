Enrollment in concealed carry classes remains steady

A national health emergency, a divisive political election and record numbers of people losing their jobs or businesses all led to a noticeable rise in firearms sales around the state and country.
And to go with those sales, Jesse Saucier, a North Carolina state trooper and owner of Carolina's First Defense, sees a need for more education.
"There is an overabundance of new gun owners," said Saucier. "I think of it like buying a new motorcycle. If you have never ridden a motorcycle before, are you going to buy a new one off the lot and then drive home to show off to mom and dad? "There's a lot that can go wrong, you can have a wreck, you can hurt someone else, you can kill yourself. I feel strongly about these folks learning proper gun safety, proper gun handling skills for that very reason."
Saucier's business is one of many experiencing an influx of new students for firearm safety or handling courses, particularly the North Carolina Concealed Carry course.
Spread out over an eight-hour period, the concealed carry course includes classroom instruction, where students learn the practical and legal do's and don'ts of carrying a concealed handgun, and range time where students must show some kind of proficiency with their firearm.
"Accuracy is not a requirement, but (students) need to be able to demonstrate proficiency with a firearm," said Dean White, an instructor at Shooters Express in Belmont. "Typically with a little bit of effort just about anybody can qualify. We have very few people who actually fail the course."
The state provides the core curriculum of the course, but how it is taught varies. In Saucier's classes, students learn by doing.
"I like to do a lot skits or put people in different scenarios. You be this person, I'll be this person and here is what is happening, now what do you do," he said. "It takes a little longer, but it produces a much better student."
By putting people through difficult scenarios, Saucier added, he is able to reinforce something the course doesn't always emphasize — when it is actually OK to use a firearm in the name of self-defense.
"What are smaller alternatives to the use of different weapons — we call it in law enforcement less-lethal weapons — because a firearm is not always the right tool for the job," he said. "If you take a car to a mechanic he has a lot of tools in his tool box to work on your car. You don't want him to just get out there with a big hammer and (beat) your car into submission to work. When it comes to safety — your safety, my safety, the safety of by-standers — a firearm is not always the right answer or right tool for every job."
Meeting the demand
One of the oldest concealed carry providers in the state, Shooters Express has over the last few years had to expand the number of classes it offers to keep up with demand for concealed carry permits. The business now offers a class just for women, night and weekend classes and a split class for people who cannot do the entire eight-hour course in one day.
"We've tried to accommodate the demand," said White. "We have a lot of folks interested in their concealed carry class just for protection of themselves or family. A lot of them are worried about the current state of certain situations."
White added that Shooters Express has also seen an influx of customers seeking their concealed carry permit as a way to speed up the process of purchasing a new firearm. Anyone with a valid concealed carry permit does not need to request a purchase permit from their local sheriff's office before buying a gun.
"We get a lot of people from Mecklenburg where it can take six to eight months to see the sheriff for those permits," he said. "It's really more of a convenience than anything."
Some who choose to get their concealed carry permit are still likely to encounter some kind of wait, however. Once a class is successfully completed people seeking their concealed carry must schedule interviews with their local sheriff's office and have their fingerprints taken.
Those interviews can take weeks at a time to arrange.