EPA unveils strategy to halt toxic 'forever chemicals' found in Greensboro, elsewhere

PFAS substances are used in nonstick frying pans, water-repellent sports gear, stain-resistant rugs and countless other consumer products. The chemical bonds are so strong that they don’t degrade or do so only slowly in the environment and remain in a person's bloodstream indefinitely.

Legislation passed by the House would set a national drinking water standard for PFAS and direct the EPA to develop discharge limits for a range of industries suspected of releasing the substancece into the water. The bill has stalled in the Senate.

While Regan welcomes congressional action, he said the EPA has authority to act on its own.

“You know, PFAS contamination has been devastating communities for decades now, even before we knew how dangerous these chemicals were,'' he said.

A former North Carolina environmental regulator who took over as the EPA head in March, Regan said he saw firsthand in his home state how dangerous PFAS can be.

As North Carolina's top environmental official, Regan led negotiations that resulted in the cleanup of the Cape Fear River, which has been dangerously contaminated by PFAS industrial compounds that were released for decades from a manufacturing plant run related to chemical giant DuPont.