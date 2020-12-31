Essential workers in N.C. will get COVID vaccine priority. What does that mean?

RALEIGH — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper outlined an updated plan Wednesday for who gets the COVID-19 vaccine and when, prioritizing older adults and front-line essential workers.

Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services secretary, told reporters that the new plan prioritizes the order of vaccinations to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

The state's current vaccination rollout is in the first phase, Phase 1a. Those being vaccinated now are health care workers in direct contact with COVID-19 patients, and also long-term care residents and staff.

Phase 1b will follow, with three groups of people to be vaccinated one by one. Cohen said Wednesday there are about 2 million North Carolinians in Phase 1b.

The three groups to be vaccinated, in order, are:

Group 1: People 75 years and older, no matter what underlying conditions they have or don't have

Group 2: Health care workers who work with patients and front-line essential workers who are 50 or older.

Group 3: Health care workers who work with patients and front-line essential workers of any age who have not been vaccinated yet.