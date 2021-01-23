Exasperated NC bar owners get a new, unwelcome surprise: Canceled liquor licenses

RALEIGH — The ABC permits for more than 100 North Carolina bars were canceled by the state this month, a move that came as a surprise to many owners.

The newly created North Carolina Bar Owners Association announced that 120 private bars — roughly 10% of the state's private bars — had their ABC permits canceled for non-payment on Jan. 4.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, North Carolina's bars remain closed except for limited outdoor seating, leaving many opting not to reopen. Because of the restrictions, bars had the option to defer permit fees until they reopened.

So that's why Chrissy Porter was surprised on Friday to find the permit for her Wake County bar The Spring had been canceled nearly two weeks earlier. Her biker bar in southern Wake County had been closed since last March ahead of mounting concern over the pandemic.

"I just found out today," Porter said in a phone interview. "There was no notice or anything."

In the Raleigh-Durham area, the permits for 21 bars were canceled — nine in Wake, six in Durham and six in Orange.