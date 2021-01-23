Exasperated NC bar owners get a new, unwelcome surprise: Canceled liquor licenses

RALEIGH — The ABC permits for more than 100 North Carolina bars were canceled by the state this month, a move that came as a surprise to many owners.
The newly created North Carolina Bar Owners Association announced that 120 private bars — roughly 10% of the state's private bars — had their ABC permits canceled for non-payment on Jan. 4.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, North Carolina's bars remain closed except for limited outdoor seating, leaving many opting not to reopen. Because of the restrictions, bars had the option to defer permit fees until they reopened.
So that's why Chrissy Porter was surprised on Friday to find the permit for her Wake County bar The Spring had been canceled nearly two weeks earlier. Her biker bar in southern Wake County had been closed since last March ahead of mounting concern over the pandemic.
"I just found out today," Porter said in a phone interview. "There was no notice or anything."
In the Raleigh-Durham area, the permits for 21 bars were canceled — nine in Wake, six in Durham and six in Orange.
Jeff Strickland, spokesman for the North Carolina ABC Commission, said the cancellations occurred because of a routine assessment of bars at the beginning of the year. He said the circumstances will vary by businesses, but that bars likely won't have to start over when they reopen.
"We know how challenging this last year has been," Strickland said. "We're going to make (renewals) as easy as possible for them. ... This is not a new obstacle being added."
Getting a liquor license for the first time is difficult, requiring background checks and approvals from local law enforcement. It also isn't cheap, with Porter saying her annual renewal runs more than $2,000.
When Porter's bar wasn't allowed to reopen on May 1, the renewal date, she didn't pay for a permit she didn't think she could use.
Now, she sees the cancellations as one more barrier to reopening.
"Really, it's just one more bureaucratic red-tape shuffle standing between us and getting back on our feet," Porter said.
Zack Medford, who sold his Raleigh tavern last year, has been an outspoken advocate for bars since the start of the pandemic. He said the canceled permits should have never happened.
"We have got to find a better way for ABC to communicate to bar owners," Medford said. "Canceling permits out of the blue is cruel. Bar owners have been through so much."