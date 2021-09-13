'Exhausted and frustrated,' N.C. school bus drivers say they need help — now

There is also a national school bus driver shortage at a time when other groups, such as municipal transit agencies and trucking firms, are looking for drivers as well.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Though the far-left NCAE wishes it were so, the bus driver shortage is not unique to North Carolina, so it's clear this activist group is yet again trying to stir the pot to muster opposition to Republicans," Lauren Horsch, a spokeswoman for Senate leader Phil Berger, said in a statement. "Schools across North Carolina have millions of dollars in federal COVID-19 recovery money at their fingertips that can be used for bonuses. This is just another publicity stunt from the NCAE to try and convince the public it's relevant despite its membership plummeting."

Last week, the Durham school board backed a plan to offer the highest pay for school bus drivers in the region. Drivers will make $17 an hour. Those with 30 years of experience will make $24 an hour.

"Our employees are the heart and soul of Durham Public Schools," Superintendent Pascal Mubenga said in a statement. "These raises demonstrate our respect for the hard work our bus drivers do every day."

The Durham vote comes as Chapel Hill-Carrboro's school district announced it will offer a $4,000 recruitment bonus for new bus drivers.