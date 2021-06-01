Expansive bill to protect flood-prone N.C. areas clears first hurdle

RALEIGH — Legislation that would spend $220 million in part to shore up highways, rivers and coastal areas prone to flooding so that North Carolina can better withstand the next big storm cleared a House committee on Tuesday.

Some environmental groups also gave their support to the proposed “Disaster Relief and Mitigation Act,” pushed in part by Majority Leader John Bell, a Wayne County Republican.

Historic flooding during Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Florence in 2018 destroyed homes and businesses near swollen rivers and wrecked dams and lakes.

“This is one of the largest proactive statewide investments to flood mitigation that North Carolina's ever made," Bell told the House Environment Committee before the panel recommended the measure without opposition. “It will help us get out of the costly cycle of spending after disaster. ... We know that every dollar spent on pre-disaster mitigation saves dollars in the future."

The bill includes close to $70 million for improvements along the Lumber and Neuse rivers and for some private land buyouts.

Additionally, the bill earmarks some of these funds to help certain communities harmed by these recent storms — even some whose very survival was threatened.