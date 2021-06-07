Face it: N.C. researchers say COVID-19 hasn't left, so it's best to wear masks. Still.

RALEIGH — The government may no longer require North Carolinians to wear masks in public, but putting them on could help prevent thousands of coronavirus cases and deaths by the end of the year, according to researchers at three of the state's universities.

The researchers have created a computer model that predicts coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths under various scenarios. The variables include vaccination rates and effectiveness of the vaccines, as well as adherence to measures meant to prevent spread of the virus, such as closing schools and workplaces.

According to the model, abandoning mask wearing among other preventive measures will result in a rise in coronavirus cases.

For example, Wake County, where 50% of the population has been fully vaccinated, would see 19.5% fewer infections and 18% fewer deaths by late December if people continued to wear masks and work from home than if they did not.

Statewide, under the same scenario, there would be more than 430,000 fewer infections during that time, according to the model.

That would translate into roughly 1,150 fewer deaths in North Carolina by the end of the year.