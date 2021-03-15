Face masks do more than protect against COVID-19. They're good at stopping pollen, too.

Face masks that help protect against COVID-19 also have the potential to ease spring allergy symptoms.

That's because masks filter out pollen and other particles that you might otherwise breathe, according to health experts.

During the coronavirus pandemic, health officials have urged people to wear face masks in public to help slow the transmission of the virus. That's because the COVID-19 virus is believed to mainly spread when a person with an infection releases droplets while speaking, breathing, coughing or sneezing.

Masks have an added benefit for people with allergic rhinitis, which happens when a person develops allergy symptoms after breathing in pollen or other particles, according to researchers.

A team of Israeli scientists studied data from 1,824 nurses and found a "significant reduction in self-reported" symptoms among those with allergies who wore masks during the pandemic, according to results posted on the National Institutes of Health website.

"Masks that have filtration levels that can catch the small particles like pollen can help prevent against the inhalation of pollen," said Dr. Elisabeth Ference, an ear, nose, and throat doctor at Keck Medicine of the University of Southern California. "You just have to make sure that your mask is clean."