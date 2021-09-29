Face off: N.C. Republicans, Democrats split on mask votes by school boards

RALEIGH — North Carolina lawmakers rejected Wednesday changing a state law that requires local school boards to hold monthly votes on their face mask rules.
Local and state leaders want to eliminate the required monthly votes that have brought protests and contentious meetings to school boards across North Carolina. Democratic lawmakers called it a matter of public safety to drop the requirement while Republican legislators said they want to ensure that the public is heard.
A proposal to end the monthly face mask votes was rejected by the GOP-controlled state House on a 51-41 vote Wednesday.
"The General Assembly enacted this masking vote policy nearly unanimously," House Speaker Tim Moore tweeted Wednesday after the vote. "We're maintaining that law. It's important for parents to continue to have their say over policies that impact students' educational experience."
But Rep. Amos Quick, a Guilford County Democrat, said it's become a public safety issue.
"These school board meetings are getting more and more contentious," Quick said.
Most of the state's 115 school districts are requiring face coverings. They have to vote monthly to keep those policies.
Threats have been made against some school board members, and vandalism has occurred at some meetings. It's not uncommon now for people who want to attend school board meetings to be scanned by handheld metal detectors for weapons and for police to be present.
The North Carolina School Boards Association has asked state lawmakers to drop the monthly voting requirement, saying the law is exacerbating the safety issues that school boards are facing.
"It's been said by legislative leadership that this provision will create transparency," Bruce Mildwurf, the director of government relations, said in a Sept. 21 letter to legislators. "Unfortunately, it has instead created more division within communities, ignited emotions and additional stress to what was already a highly flammable topic."
With parents and school boards counting to be split on whether facial coverings should be mandated, that tension won't be going away.
"As education leaders in our state, we are united by our fierce passion for serving students and in our commitment to providing all students and those serving our students with a safe environment," State Superintendent Catherine Truitt said in a joint statement Tuesday. "As we continue to see instances of violence unfold during some local school board meetings, we are yet again unified."