Face off: N.C. Republicans, Democrats split on mask votes by school boards

RALEIGH — North Carolina lawmakers rejected Wednesday changing a state law that requires local school boards to hold monthly votes on their face mask rules.

Local and state leaders want to eliminate the required monthly votes that have brought protests and contentious meetings to school boards across North Carolina. Democratic lawmakers called it a matter of public safety to drop the requirement while Republican legislators said they want to ensure that the public is heard.

A proposal to end the monthly face mask votes was rejected by the GOP-controlled state House on a 51-41 vote Wednesday.

"The General Assembly enacted this masking vote policy nearly unanimously," House Speaker Tim Moore tweeted Wednesday after the vote. "We're maintaining that law. It's important for parents to continue to have their say over policies that impact students' educational experience."

But Rep. Amos Quick, a Guilford County Democrat, said it's become a public safety issue.

"These school board meetings are getting more and more contentious," Quick said.

Most of the state's 115 school districts are requiring face coverings. They have to vote monthly to keep those policies.