Faculty say effort to change how chancellors are picked is a 'power grab' by UNC System

CHAPEL HILL — The UNC System Board of Governors is considering a significant change in how chancellors are selected. Specifically, it's proposing to allow the system president to add two finalists to the number of candidates and then selecting a finalist from that list.
The board says the policy change would improve the succession of leaders.
However, professors at multiple campuses say it would be dangerous and would give UNC System President Peter Hans too much power in selecting chancellors.
The biggest concern is the president handpicking a chancellor without input from an individual campus, which "erodes our practice of institutional autonomy and shared governance," said Karin Zipf, a history professor at East Carolina University.
Zipf is also the president of East Carolina's chapter of the American Association of University Professors. The group passed a resolution in August arguing that "selecting a chancellor without significant faculty and local input and buy-in appears politically motivated."
The resolution said the proposal is a "radical and dangerous expansion" of the system president's powers.
Zipf said the trustees, administration and faculty working together and being part of the selection process are critical to the success of a chancellor. East Carolina is in the midst of a search for a new chancellor, and this new policy would throw that system of shared governance out the window, she said.
"No matter how they want to spin it ... ultimately it gives (Hans) absolute power," Zipf said. "Not only is he bringing forward the people, but he's also choosing the person."
She said it also risks politicizing the chancellor position. For the East Carolina job, there has been talk that N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore is interested, though Moore has not publicly said so and is seeking reelection.
Zipf said Hans could could pick someone who is extremely partisan with little academic experience, which would be bad regardless of which side of the aisle that person is on.
The UNC System clarified Wednesday that the proposed policy change would not apply to the ongoing search at East Carolina.
Why change?
The proposed policy was approved by a UNC System committee in July with the stated goal of accomplishing "more effective succession planning and talent development for future chancellor vacancies."
Currently, the board of trustees on each campus conducts a search and comes up with a list of finalists to send to the system president for consideration. The president chooses a final candidate to be voted on by the UNC System Board of Governors. The president and the board can also ignore the suggestions, reject those presented candidates and ask the campus to continue its search.
If the new policy is approved, Hans would be able to add up to two candidates to be interviewed by the search committee and automatically included on the list of finalists. Hans could then submit one of his handpicked finalists to the Board of Governors for approval.
The primary reason behind the change is that the UNC System wants to start "building a bench" for campus leadership positions, according to board Chair Randy Ramsey. When it was being discussed in July, he said this new policy would allow the president to insert "potential superstars" into the search process.
The candidates would still have to apply for the job and be vetted by the board of trustees and campus stakeholders through the traditional process.
"In no way are we trying to usurp the trustees," Ramsey said in July.
A 'power grab'
Professors at UNCG and UNC-Chapel Hill also released statements criticizing the proposed change.
UNCG's chapter of the American Association of University Professors said in a statement the proposed changes will "undermine the integrity" of chancellor searches and waste taxpayer money.
The new policy will also discourage high-quality candidates from applying when the results of the search "can be easily overridden," the statement says. And the "substantial costs" to hire executive recruiting firms will be for nothing if the system president can determine the result of any chancellor search.
The UNCG Faculty Senate said the revisions are widely opposed by faculty and voted unanimously that the proposed policy changes not be approved by the board.
UNC-CH's University Professors chapter followed UNCG's lead on Wednesday, saying the new policy will give the system president "undue influence over individual campuses."
Michael Palm, the chapter's president, said this move is a "power grab" and an attempt by the board and the president to tighten their grip over the entire process.
"The (Board of Governors) is rigging the system by which they choose the leaders of the campuses who will then be even more beholden to them than we've already seen," Palm said.
He said the UNC System and its governance have become saturated with politics and this decision further shows they don't value collaboration with campuses. It also underscores why faculty feel like leaders are indifferent to their concerns, like the ones expressed around reopening campuses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This moment in particular, when trust in the campus administration and especially in the (Board of Governors) are at what seems to be a historic low, to make this move now just couldn't be more arrogant," Palm said.