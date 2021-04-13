Families of N.C. trees are dead because of climate change. Now, they're 'ghost forests.'

The team analyzed images taken from 1985 to 2019 by satellites in space, and then they fed them to a computer algorithm that studied how much of the forest was covered with pines, hardwoods, shrubs, grassy marsh, open water or dead trees.

Over 35 years, the refuge lost nearly 47,000 acres of forest — about the size of 35,000 football fields.

The most “noticeable” die-off was in 2012, the researchers learned, right after the five-year drought and 2011’s Hurricane Irene that flooded the region more than a mile inland.

“Within months, entire stands of dying and downed trees were visible from space,” Ury said.

Aside from extreme weather events, sea levels are rising. From 1900 to 2000, the ocean rose by about a foot along the North Carolina coast, and it’s expected to rise between 2 and 5 more feet by the end of the century.

About the same time, the global sea level has risen about 8 to 9 inches. The creeping water levels are mostly due to melting glaciers and ice sheets — products of warming temperatures.

The North Carolina refuge originally built ditches and canals to drain water out of the protected region, but those systems now bring in rushing seawater, which is about 400 times saltier than fresh water.