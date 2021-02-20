Family of Fort Bragg Special Forces soldier donates his Medal of Honor

On what would have been Sgt. 1st Class William M. Bryant's 88th birthday, his family gathered Tuesday at the Fort Bragg building that bears his name to donate his Medal of Honor for a display there.

Bryant, a 5th Special Forces Group soldier, was killed March 24, 1969, in Vietnam.

He was posthumously awarded the nation's highest military decoration on Feb. 16, 1971, on what would have been Bryant's 37th birthday.

A few years later, in June 1973, the six-story Bryant Hall was named in his honor as part of the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School.

The building was rededicated in a ceremony Tuesday, along with the dedication of a gallery to showcase Bryant's photos and Medal of Honor.

Bryant's oldest son, Gregory Bryant, said that all of his life, his friends would look at the medal, say it was nice, then walk away. The importance of it, it seemed, was lost on most people.

When two officers who looked at it, however, they were in awe, he said.

"And I said the medal needs to be in a place where people can really appreciate it, and back on a wall in my mancave is probably not the place to be," he said.