Fast and the furious: 'Show-off' drivers shut down roads, anger Charlotte police

Police "have literally seen this activity on every stretch of interstate in Charlotte-Mecklenburg" since the start of the pandemic, Johnson told reporters.

Thanks to information from the public, police thwarted a similar gathering planned for last Saturday night on I-77, he said.

In December, Charlotte police "disrupted a plan" for hundreds of drivers to similarly gather in the Northlake Mall area. Police made multiple arrests, including gun and drug charges.

Since October, police have cracked down on speeding and other reckless driving, making 2,000 traffic stops and issuing nearly 3,000 citations.

"We know this is important, because speed kills, reckless driving kills," Johnson said. "This is a serious issue. We take it seriously, and we are going to take enforcement action whenever the opportunity presents itself."

Charlotte police has partnered with the Highway Patrol and other agencies to prevent such gatherings. But with over 200 miles of interstate in Mecklenburg County to cover, it's not easy.

While aggressive-driving gatherings such as the one on I-77 last Friday night may seem new, Charlotte police have been dealing with groups of dueling street racers for decades.