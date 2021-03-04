'Fatal vision' killer Jeffrey MacDonald asks to be paroled twice last year — then changed his mind

FAYETTEVILLE — Former Army Capt. Jeffrey MacDonald, serving three life sentences in federal prison for the murders of his wife and two children at Fort Bragg, twice last year requested a parole hearing and twice rescinded the request, the U.S. Parole Commission said.
Now 77, MacDonald is at a federal prison in Maryland.
In 2005, MacDonald asked for parole and the U.S. Parole Commission rejected his request. He was required to wait 15 years before asking again.
Fast forward to April 23, 2020. A spokesman for the U.S. Parole Commission said MacDonald requested to be considered for parole once more. Then on May 20, he waived the request.
MacDonald asked again on Aug. 20, and a hearing would have been held in October. But on Sept. 17, MacDonald waived his request.
MacDonald’s lawyer, Hart Miles of Raleigh, declined to discuss why MacDonald canceled his parole requests, citing attorney-client privilege.
The MacDonald family murders are sometimes called the “Fatal Vision” murders because that is the title of a true-crime novel and a television mini-series about the case that were published and broadcast in the 1980s.
The murders took place in the MacDonald family’s residence at Fort Bragg in February 1970. Jeffrey MacDonald was a doctor for a Special Forces unit, providing medical care to Green Beret soldiers.
On Feb. 17, 1970, Jeffrey MacDonald’s pregnant wife, 26-year-old Colette, was beaten, cut and stabbed to death. The couple’s 5-year-old daughter, Kimberley MacDonald, was beaten in the head and stabbed. Kristen, age 2, was stabbed to death.
Jeffrey MacDonald, 26 at the time, had called the police. When officers arrived they found him lying on his bedroom floor with his wife’s body. He had a puncture wound to his chest, which he said was from an ice pick.
MacDonald told the police he had fought with four intruders — three men and a woman — was knocked unconscious, and that he woke to find his wife and children’s bodies.
The Army charged MacDonald with three counts of murder a few months later. It dismissed the charges the following fall, citing a lack of evidence. MacDonald left the Army a short time later.
The case against MacDonald was reopened by federal civilian authorities in the mid-1970s and MacDonald was tried and convicted in a federal trial in 1979.