'Fatal Vision' killer Jeffrey MacDonald, in failing health, wants prison release

RALEIGH — A former Army physician serving life prison sentences for the brutal murders of his wife and two young daughters more than 50 years ago should be released because of his deteriorating health, his attorneys told a judge on Thursday.

Jeffrey MacDonald was convicted in 1979 in the three slayings that occurred at his family home at the Fort Bragg military installation. Now serving his time at a Maryland prison, MacDonald has spent years on appeals and requests for a new trial.

MacDonald, 77, has chronic kidney disease, skin cancer and high blood pressure that make him a prime candidate for a sentence reduction, even without the threat of contracting COVID-19 behind bars, attorney Elliot Sol Abrams said.

“This is an extraordinary case,” Abrams told U.S. District Judge Terrence Boyle in asking for resentencing and what’s called “compassionate release.” “He’s at the very end of his life. He’s served 40 years.”

Federal laws that MacDonald’s lawyers cited in seeking Boyle to release him don’t apply in the case because the crimes occurred before the laws took effect, Assistant U.S. Attorney John Harris said. Even if they did apply, he added, MacDonald’s request should be denied because he’s never shown remorse and won’t accept responsibility for his crimes.