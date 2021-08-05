 Skip to main content
Fate of bill requiring parents to approve COVID-19 shots in Cooper's hands
Fate of bill requiring parents to approve COVID-19 shots in Cooper's hands

Bill going to Cooper requires parents to OK kid's COVID shot

A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer vaccine dose at a large-scale vaccination site at UNC's Friday Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Tuesday, Jan. 19 2021. Major hospital systems across North Carolina will soon require workers to get a COVID-19 shot if they want to keep working at the facilities. The decision comes as state health officials warn of a rise in cases fueled by the delta variant. Communities with large unvaccinated populations have been particularly hard hit. The state Healthcare Association said on Thursday, July 22, 2021 that Duke Health, Atrium Health and many UNC Health hospitals will soon compel workers to get vaccinated.

RALEIGH — A bill requiring minors to get approval from their parents before receiving a COVID-19 shot in North Carolina was sent to Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday.

The measure, which cleared the state Senate unanimously earlier this week, passed the House on Thursday with support from all but five Democrats.

Americans who are at least 12 years old are currently eligible for the shot. Parental consent for the COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of 12 and 17 would be required once the bill becomes law but only apply as long as the COVID-19 shots remain approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use. The FDA may soon give the Pfizer vaccine final approval, which is the only vaccine available for children 12 years and older.

State law gives those under the age of 18 the ability to make certain health decisions if they’re capable to do so.

The parental consent provision is included within a bill that expands the types of medications immunizing pharmacists can administer.

In a Wednesday news conference, Cooper declined to say whether he would sign House Bill 96 if it reached his desk.

“I’m not gonna give you what you want,” Cooper said. “We’re gonna examine that legislation as it goes through the process. It does some important things that we know that we need to do, so we’re going to continue to look at it.”

Governor Roy Cooper

Cooper

