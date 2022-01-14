Fayetteville judge allows video release in fatal shooting of Black man

FAYETTEVILLE — A judge on Thursday granted a request from the city police chief to release video recorded in the aftermath of the shooting death of a Black man by an off-duty sheriff's deputy.

Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins filed the petition with the courts on Tuesday. She wanted to publicly release footage that she says will show exchanges between Fayetteville police officers and three witnesses at the scene of last Saturday's fatal shooting of Jason Walker by Lt. Jeffrey Hash of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Hawkins said that the video would likely be released next week after redactions are made.

Superior Court Judge Jim Ammons said that he approved the release “in the interest of justice.”

Under a North Carolina law passed in 2016, body and dash camera footage is not public record. Anyone can ask a court to order its release, however.

Fayetteville police said Monday that a preliminary investigation determined that Walker, 37, “ran into traffic and jumped on a moving vehicle.” Hash shot Walker and then called 911, police said. Walker was pronounced dead at the scene.