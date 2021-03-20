Fear, mistrust and language all barriers to getting more Hispanics vaccinated in N.C.

DURHAM — When local Latino activists knocked on Lidio Membreño's door on a sunny March afternoon in a trailer park, he was surprised to learn he was eligible to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

That's because it was the first time that anyone had told him anything substantial about the vaccine in Spanish and how he and his family could receive it.

"I do think the vaccine is good and that it's for the good of all," he said in Spanish. But, he said, no one had ever given him any information on the vaccine, much less in his native language, so he didn't know much about it.

Across North Carolina, Latinos haven't been as informed about the vaccine as others have even though they are often frontline essential workers — and the numbers reflect it.

In addition to the language barrier, experts say that factors such as lack of trust in governmental institutions, lack of information about how to sign up for a shot and the same lack of access to medical care that played a factor in the pandemic's disparate impact on Latinos all make it more difficult for them to find the vaccine.