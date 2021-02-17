Feeling pressure, North Carolina moves to limit out-of-state access to vaccine

South Carolina’s health department director, Edward Simmer, told state lawmakers on Tuesday that the state was not requiring proof of residency for the shots and that the majority of people getting them did live in South Carolina.

Many people have turned to North Carolina amid frustration in their home states.

The process to book an appointment was difficult for 68-year-old Lance Garrett. He made calls, navigated an online system he considers “stupid” and learned it would not be until mid-April when he could come in for a vaccine. Frustrated with the process, the South Carolina resident acted on a neighbor's tip about a large clinic in Charlotte allowing vaccinations for elderly out-of-state residents.

Late one Saturday night in January, Garrett returned to his computer to refresh a webpage before going to bed. To his surprise, a string of openings emerged. The following morning, he got in the car and made the three-hour trip to the Carolina Panthers football stadium.

Despite the long walk from a parking lot, the process at the site could not have gone any smoother. He did not violate any rules in crossing state borders, but he did question the ethics of his decision before ultimately making the trip.

His advice to others struggling to get vaccinated: “Don't pay attention to the rules. If you can make three appointments, make three appointments and then cancel them if you're not eligible yet.”

