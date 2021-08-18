'Feeling trapped': COVID-19 surge has N.C. parents 'scared' with school starting

Chuck Tryon, a Holly Springs parent, said he'd have kept his 8-year-old grand daughter at home if Wake had dropped the mask mandate. But Tryon said he's worried about whether his daughter's classmates will be as good in following school health and safety protocols.

"A lot of other kids, in most cases following the lead of their parents, aren't as cautious and concerned, which is what we're worried about," Tryon said.

With the surge in COVID cases, Wake has seen parents make last-minute requests to enroll in the Virtual Academy

"People are saying we need to be all virtual because it's worse than it was last year," said Kira Kroboth, a Raleigh parent. "Parents are scared, rightfully so."

But last week, Wake announced that there would be no new admissions or transfers into or out of the Virtual Academy because the program is at full capacity for the majority of grade levels.

Wake cited factors such as how a third of schools had already started the school year and the remaining schools will open soon. District leaders said that there would be "chaos" if they allowed hundreds of students to move in and out of the Virtual Academy now.