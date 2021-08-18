'Feeling trapped': COVID-19 surge has N.C. parents 'scared' with school starting

RALEIGH — New COVID-19 cases are soaring in the community and in schools as Wake County prepares to bring back the most students it's had on campus since before the pandemic.
On Monday, most of Wake County's 160,000 students will attend in-person classes as traditional-calendar schools hold their first day. But the surge in COVID-19 cases from the highly contagious delta variant is causing some parents to question how safe conditions will be for in-person instruction.
"I'm feeling trapped," said Katie Williams, a North Raleigh parent of a child entering first grade. "I feel like the only option you have is to send them to school or home-school them if you're worried about them catching COVID."
Wake County school leaders say they're taking safety precautions such as requiring face masks and assigning seats in the lunchroom.
But one thing Wake says it's not doing, despite requests from some families, is to reopen the application period for the Virtual Academy.
"The start of the 2021-22 school year has not been routine for year-round schools and likely will not be routine obviously for traditional-calendar schools either," Superintendent Cathy Moore said at Tuesday's school board meeting. "The recent increase in positive COVID cases, coupled with an extremely tight labor market, have assured us of this fact."
Moore said the key is to follow health and safety guidelines to limit, as much as possible, exposure to COVID-19.
"The biggest challenge that we will face at every grade level ... is limiting exposures," Moore said. "Again, masks and vaccines are critical here. When that does not work, our colleagues in Public Health turn to quarantines."
Most Wake County schools have operated on reduced capacity since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last school year, the majority of Wake students attended the Virtual Academy.
But enrollment in the Virtual Academy is down to 10,700 students. More than 90% of Wake's students are slated to attend in-person classes this school year.
Wake schools will be operating at nearly full capacity at a time when the state's COVID-19 test positivity is above 10% — twice the recommended rate.
More than 300 confirmed and pending COVID-19 cases have been reported in August on the school system's coronavirus dashboard at a time when mainly only year-round schools are in session. At least six Wake County schools are reporting active COVID-19 clusters.
"We can't realistically open the schools on Aug. 23 safely," said Meaghan Mullowney Poulin, a Cary parent. "Kids under 12 aren't vaccinated."
But other parents contend that concerns about COVID-19 are overstated. They want the board to reverse its Aug. 3 decision to require face masks for the start of the new school year.
Chuck Tryon, a Holly Springs parent, said he'd have kept his 8-year-old grand daughter at home if Wake had dropped the mask mandate. But Tryon said he's worried about whether his daughter's classmates will be as good in following school health and safety protocols.
"A lot of other kids, in most cases following the lead of their parents, aren't as cautious and concerned, which is what we're worried about," Tryon said.
With the surge in COVID cases, Wake has seen parents make last-minute requests to enroll in the Virtual Academy
"People are saying we need to be all virtual because it's worse than it was last year," said Kira Kroboth, a Raleigh parent. "Parents are scared, rightfully so."
But last week, Wake announced that there would be no new admissions or transfers into or out of the Virtual Academy because the program is at full capacity for the majority of grade levels.
Wake cited factors such as how a third of schools had already started the school year and the remaining schools will open soon. District leaders said that there would be "chaos" if they allowed hundreds of students to move in and out of the Virtual Academy now.