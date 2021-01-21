Fighting perception, N.C. works to ramp up vaccinations

Asked about vaccine supply shortages from the federal government, Cohen said she wants the existing supply of first doses to dwindle. That would demonstrate that the state is more efficiently utilizing its resources.

“That is our goal. To run out of vaccines every week before the next shipment comes, and that's what we have directed our local health departments and hospitals.”

Cohen wants the 136 different vaccine providers in the state to develop waiting lists for residents 65 years or older who are currently eligible to get vaccinated.

“The supplies are truly limited, and everyone's going to have to have some patience here," Cohen said.

The state health department is working to address concerns that the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is not adequately representing the state's vaccine progress on a website where it releases vaccine data. The CDC data on Wednesday ranked North Carolina as the 11th slowest state in the country in administering doses per capita and underrepresented the number of doses North Carolina has administered to date by about 150,000.

Cohen urged people to look at the state’s dashboard for the latest numbers, rather than the CDC.

“Many of those rankings and charts are out of date,” Cohen said. “We’ve actually already flagged for the CDC to understand what the data lag and data discrepancy is between what we’re seeing here in North Carolina and the data we do submit to them every night to make sure that we can line that up a bit better.”