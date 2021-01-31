Film society still needs help with building fund for only art house cinema in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — As several national movie theater chains remain closed or struggle because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Charlotte Film Society is ramping up efforts to open its own art house cinema.

The city has been without a single art house theater since May, when Regal said it would not be reopening its Regal Manor Twin in Myers Park.

The Charlotte Film Society plans to operate a three-screen cinema after renovating 5,500 square feet of a 32,000-square-foot industrial building it intends to lease on Raleigh Street in NoDa.

The society, which planned to finish up the first phase of fundraising in January, will launch a private donor campaign to reach an overall $500,000 goal.

Curtain up in the fall

The film society hopes to open what will become Charlotte's sole movie theater dedicated to independent films in the fall, said Brad Ritter, the nonprofit's board president.

The name of the new art house will be revealed soon after accepting suggestions from the community.

"We're inching our way to signing the lease," Ritter added.

Donations needed