Finalizing N.C. budget will hinge on taxes, teachers and trying to avoid the past

Republican senators filed Senate Bill 337 — the Tax Relief and Recovery Act — this week that would reduce the state individual income tax from 5.25% to 4.99%. It would also increase standard deductions and child deduction amounts.

Moore, from Kings Mountain, said leaders are discussing "what's going to do the most to help working families and keep the economy moving along."

Perusse said Cooper's proposal targeted tax breaks to those who need it the most.

"We understand that will be a topic of conversation," he said.

Medicaid expansion

Cooper already has indicated that Medicaid expansion won't be something that must be tied to passing the budget. He told reporters Wednesday that it could be discussed anytime during the legislative session.

"I know we've talked about a number of other health care issues. It could be in that. It could be as part of the budget. It can be discussed anywhere, so we're certainly not confining the discussion of Medicaid expansion in the budget," Cooper said.