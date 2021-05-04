First woman to lead Blue Ridge Parkway says eventually there was 'going to be one'

In addition to a growing crush of visitors, expected to continue this year, the park faces one of the highest maintenance backlogs in the country, with some $500,000 in deferred repairs to roads, tunnels, bridges and buildings, many built during the Great Depression.

The parkway is a huge economic driver to the region. A 2020 report from the National Park Service showed that the 14.9 million visitors to the parkway in 2019 spent $1.1 billion in surrounding communities, which supported 16,341 local jobs and had a total economic impact of nearly $1.4 billion.

Swartout said she will work with staff — 151 permanent and 125 seasonal employees — to communicate with visitors about “recreating responsibly.”

“This is a national initiative around helping guide people to have safe experiences, whether it means masking up when you’re going to come within 6 feet of people, picking up your own trash or ensuring that you leave the place in as good or better state than you found it," she said.

Swartout said she is a “people person” and expects to get out in socially-distanced ways this summer to meet with people up and down the parkway corridor.