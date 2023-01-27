 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flight risk: Weather affecting drone flights? This Winston-Salem company can help.

lightning generic

The scene might not resemble George Jetson’s daily commute or Hollywood’s futuristic vision of gravity-defying urban traffic, but delivery drones and “air taxis” carrying passengers on short trips are expected to be fixtures in our skyscape soon.

While innovative technology is fueling those advances, the weather-monitoring systems that guide air-traffic controllers and pilots on traditional flights fall short for operators of low-flying routes, experts say.

“Low-altitude weather is different because of interactions with Earth’s surface and structures, like buildings, water bodies, terrain, etc.,” explained Basil Yap, president of AreoX, a Winston-Salem nonprofit that works with companies to develop and deploy unmanned aircraft. “That means that low-altitude weather conditions can change drastically over a very short distance, such as differences in weather conditions for a downtown area compared to nearby neighborhoods.”

That’s why AreoX and Virginia-based TruWeather Solutions are in the planning stage for a weather-sensing system to support North Carolina drone and air-taxi flights in the future.

“We’re conducting a statewide study so we can be ahead of the game," Yap said.

The work will be funded through a $5 million expenditure approved by the General Assembly in late 2021.

That money came with a mandate “to build an urban advanced air mobility system in North Carolina with an understanding that these services will help carry cargo and, ultimately, people across the region and state,” the two organizations said in their announcement of the study. “AeroX identified weather as a critical component when building this system.”

Weather conditions such as wind, rain, fog and storms significantly impact a drone’s ability to operate and function in low-altitude airspace regardless of terrain.

The organizations say they’ll identify potential flight hazards, then collaborate with drone manufacturers, operators of unmanned aircraft, weather specialists and other experts to determine where to begin locating weather-sensing equipment.

“The study aims to help understand what weather products are needed to support this emerging industry,” Yap explained in an email to the Journal. “It may be an investment in more weather sensors or more sophisticated weather sensors or micro-forecast models, and those may all be tied into an app.”

He added that AreoX and TruWeather Solutions “see value” in potentially providing free weather services to amateur drone operators, including schools that use unmanned craft in instruction and that the system will be “potentially government funded.”

The study is underway and should be completed by May, the organizations said.

“At the end of this study, we expect to be ready to purchase and deploy weather sensors at locations across the state,” said Chris Zarzar, commercial product manager for TruWeather Solutions.

