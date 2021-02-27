For 25 years, service dogs trained by this Wilmington group have 'made a difference'

WILMINGTON — As it turns out, humans aren't the only ones who've been experiencing quarantine lately.
In January, over at the headquarters for Canines for Service, the nonprofit Wilmington group that trains dogs and places them with disabled veterans, there was a big, friendly boy named Archer who barked and sniffed at the outstretched hands of a couple of masked visitors.
Archer, a shaggy Great Pyrenees with a striking coat flecked with grays, blacks and browns, was a new arrival at Canines for Service, and as such was in his own cage, quarantined a room over (a precaution against kennel cough and other such ailments) from a half-dozen dogs in training who were also barking excitedly.
Bethany Leighton, the executive director of Canines for Service, said that initial projections had Archer pegged for a mobility dog — helping people walk, or get in and out of chairs or bed — because he's so big and strong.
Once his quarantine is over, Archer will join the other dogs at Canines for Service in learning skills that will allow them to assist military veterans with mobility issues and post-traumatic stress disorder. The main mission of the organization is to match service dogs with veterans for free — something the group has been doing for 25 years.
"People say, 'I can't afford a service dog,'" said Jennifer Wilson-Mathis, the group's director of development and community relations. "That's not a hindrance."
One building over from where Archer and his fellow future service dogs were making a cacophonous din from their cages — don't worry, they are let out multiple times per day to play, train and walk — the vibe could not have been more different.
In a large, open room filled with various kinds of equipment and large signs — "command sequence" and "The 3 D's" were two of the most prominent — three trainers were at work with two interns training three dogs. If there was something of a busy-quiet office feel to the large room, that's because "the dogs are working," Leighton said.
It's intense and focused. For the dogs "this is hard work," said Wilson-Mathis, adding that it "exhausts" them, so they can only do it for a handful of hours per day. The dogs can put clothes into, and take them out of, front-loading washers and dryers. They can turn off and on lights, and there are refrigerators equipped with ropes so the dogs can open them.
A row of airline seats allows for dogs that might be traveling with clients to get familiar with getting on and off planes.
A booth lets dogs practice appropriate behavior in a restaurant setting.
Dogs are taken on regular outings to the store or to restaurants to get them acclimated — essentially training simulations for what they will be doing in the future.
Back in the training room, one intern was working with a dog on a "cover" command, where the dog will literally have its owner's back when he or she is at an ATM or in any potentially vulnerable situation that can be triggering for someone with PTSD.
"I've seen what a difference these dogs make in people's lives," said Julie Angle, who's been a trainer with the group for six months but has two decades of experience training dogs. "They give them part of their life back."
Helping people is the end result, but getting there is a process. When evaluating a dog for service training, a number of factors come into play.
Mobility dogs tend to be bigger and sturdier and more comfortable being very close to people, as well as good retrievers.
In general, Angle said, "You want them to be able to be calm."
Canines for Service likes to start them as puppies, but they can take dogs as old as one year.
In training, they work on the dog's ability to focus and not be distracted by things like food, but "some dogs are just like, 'Squirrel!' And they're gone," Leighton said. "Some dogs are meant to just play in the back yard, and that's OK."
When a dog is released out of the program it's called a "career change," Wilson-Mathis said. "That's the gamble of rescue."
Even so, she said, the gamble is worth it because at worst it gets the dogs out of shelters — some of which might eventually euthanize them — and into a better long-term situation.
Sometimes, they see such potential in a dog that they pass them on to other organizations. One dog named Mara might've been too excitable to be a service dog but was clearly super-intelligent. Mara is now with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office.
Canines for Service has seven full-time employees, including three administrative workers and four trainers, as well as one part-time kennel worker. They currently have 19 dogs in training, including two who are living at home with volunteers. The dogs rotate in and out of such situations because "it's beneficial for dogs to have different experiences," Wilson-Mathis said.
Canines for Service used to provide service dogs to people with disabilities. But with so many nonprofits training dogs now, in recent years the organization has narrowed its focus to helping veterans, in part because of its proximity to two large military bases, both Camp Lejeune and the country's largest base, Fort Bragg in Fayetteville.
In recent years, the group has placed about 10 dogs per year with veterans in need. That number dipped to five in 2020 since the training program was in limbo for a while due to the pandemic, and many shelters put a freeze on animal adoptions. The goal for 2021 is to place eight dogs, and Leighton said one of her big goals is to expand the program in the coming years.
Since Canines for Service formed 25 years ago, 111 dogs have been placed with veterans, which might seem like a small number. But when you consider that hours upon hours of work go into training dogs that sometimes don't work out for whatever reason, it's clear that the organization has affected many more than 111 lives.
"It's a drop in the bucket," Leighton said, "but every single one of those dogs has made a difference."