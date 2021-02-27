For 25 years, service dogs trained by this Wilmington group have 'made a difference'

Even so, she said, the gamble is worth it because at worst it gets the dogs out of shelters — some of which might eventually euthanize them — and into a better long-term situation.

Sometimes, they see such potential in a dog that they pass them on to other organizations. One dog named Mara might've been too excitable to be a service dog but was clearly super-intelligent. Mara is now with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

Canines for Service has seven full-time employees, including three administrative workers and four trainers, as well as one part-time kennel worker. They currently have 19 dogs in training, including two who are living at home with volunteers. The dogs rotate in and out of such situations because "it's beneficial for dogs to have different experiences," Wilson-Mathis said.

Canines for Service used to provide service dogs to people with disabilities. But with so many nonprofits training dogs now, in recent years the organization has narrowed its focus to helping veterans, in part because of its proximity to two large military bases, both Camp Lejeune and the country's largest base, Fort Bragg in Fayetteville.