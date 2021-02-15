 Skip to main content
For 'equality,' N.C. commission is renewing efforts to take down Confederate monuments
For 'equality,' N.C. commission is renewing efforts to take down Confederate monuments

confederate-monument-photo

The local chapter of the NAACP is hoping to remove this statue in front of Iredell County Government Center in downtown Statesville, N.C.

 RECORD & LANDMARK FILE PHOTO

DURHAM — The North Carolina Commission on Racial and Ethnic Disparities announced plans to redouble their focus on removing Confederate monuments in dozens of communities throughout the state.

A statewide criminal justice advocacy group, the North Carolina Commission was formed in 2013 and is comprised of lawyers, judges and law enforcement officers.

"It's a diverse group trying to reduce the impact of racial inequities in our system," said James Williams II, a founding member.

Williams ticked off a number of successful initiatives his organization has spearheaded in the past seven years, included work to eliminate the school-to-prison pipeline.

Now, the organization hopes to echo their success in efforts to take down the state's Confederate monuments.

Williams said his organization has earnestly pursued their removal since the General Assembly passed a resolution to that effect in 2017. 

Still, many towns and cities in North Carolina have been slow to change — and it's almost always with a fight. It's thought that the state still has 79 monuments in towns large and small, but estimates vary.

One thing that hasn't, however, is mounting pressure to see them go.

"One of the reasons we want to wage this campaign is to help communities that have concerns about monuments and want to see them removed," Williams said. 

He added that their presence constitutes a significant threat to reform.

"To expect equality and justice and have to walk past these symbols, these sentinels, that honor racism and white supremacy, it's just inconsistent and wrong," Williams said.

