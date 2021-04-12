For many, pollen season in North Carolina is nothing to sneeze at

There is an actual haze over North Carolina cities this spring as the state is in the midst of its annual release of pollen.
If you're one of the people who suffers itchy eyes and a runny nose, going outside right now could be a challenge.
There are steps you can take to avoid the worst impacts of this annual event, though.
Here's everything you need to know.
When is pollen the worst?
The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality measures pollen at a place called the Nature Research Center in downtown Raleigh. Typically, the highest counts are recorded between the last week of March and the second week of April.
The time of day also matters.
Dr. Saira Sheikh of the UNC Division of Rheumatology, Allergy & Immunology, said pollen counts are typically the highest between 5 and 10 a.m. Pollen counts peak around midday and fall into the evening.
"Pick a time of the day when the pollen counts are not as high so you're not feeling worsening symptoms," Sheikh said.
And, Sheikh added, it is a good idea to stay inside when it is windy and right before thunderstorms because the kinds of pollen that cause allergies are blowing everywhere.
Is this year worse than usual?
Not so much.
Between 2015 and 2020, the maximum value of pollen each year has been between 1,923 and 3,205 grains per cubic meter. This year's high is in keeping with those ranges.
How can I track pollen counts?
DEQ makes the pollen count from its Raleigh station available to the public. Each day data is collected, the department sends an update from www.twitter.com/NCpollen and historical data is available at the department's website.
Is the pollen I see everywhere making me sick?
No, it's not.
The yellow pine pollen that is everywhere is generally too large to affect allergies.
"But that's a critical sign that the pollen is in the air," Sheikh said.
The kinds of pollen from trees that tend to cause allergies in North Carolina include American beech, river birch, hickory oak and yellow poplar.
"If you have any of these trees in your yard and you're close to a tree, you're 10 times as likely to have symptoms compared to if the tree was across the street from you," Sheikh said.
Do I have allergies or COVID-19?
A key difference between the two conditions is a fever, Sheikh said.
A fever is never a symptom of allergies, while it is a key symptom of COVID-19.
How can I protect myself?
Avoid going outside when pollen is the worst.
Sheikh also recommended that people take their shoes off to avoid tracking pollen inside and taking a shower at night to rinse a day's worth of pollen out of your hair.
Pets, especially those that spend time outside, can also bring pollen back indoors with them. Sheikh recommended avoiding letting the animals come into parts of the house, if at all possible.
"Really, maybe don't have your dog sleep in your bed right now because they are bringing all of that in from outside," Sheikh said.
Is climate change making pollen worse?
Yes, according to a study published earlier this year in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
The study, which was conducted by a team of researchers helmed by William Anderegg, a University of Utah biologist, studied pollen seasons from 1990 to 2018. Pollen seasons now are 10 days longer than they were before and are beginning 20 days earlier, according to the study.