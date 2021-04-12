For many, pollen season in North Carolina is nothing to sneeze at

Is this year worse than usual?

Not so much.

Between 2015 and 2020, the maximum value of pollen each year has been between 1,923 and 3,205 grains per cubic meter. This year's high is in keeping with those ranges.

How can I track pollen counts?

DEQ makes the pollen count from its Raleigh station available to the public. Each day data is collected, the department sends an update from www.twitter.com/NCpollen and historical data is available at the department's website.

Is the pollen I see everywhere making me sick?

No, it's not.

The yellow pine pollen that is everywhere is generally too large to affect allergies.

"But that's a critical sign that the pollen is in the air," Sheikh said.

The kinds of pollen from trees that tend to cause allergies in North Carolina include American beech, river birch, hickory oak and yellow poplar.

"If you have any of these trees in your yard and you're close to a tree, you're 10 times as likely to have symptoms compared to if the tree was across the street from you," Sheikh said.