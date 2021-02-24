For N.C. native, being a Black soldier — and a woman — is like an Army of one

Coleman remembers her father placing his hand on her shoulder as she pondered the decision.

“It was an interesting position to be in,” she said. “There’s a sense of patriotism. My dad grew up in Mississippi and said there’d be times that ‘People don’t want you there because you’re female or not see you because you’re Black.’ But he said, ‘Make damn sure when they see you, you look good.’

"That was the one thing I always carried with me. For classification purposes, I may be deemed a minority, but nothing I’ve done in my life has ever been minor — nothing.”

Coleman was the first in her family to complete a college degree. Then she earned a master’s. Then came the military. Eight years of it. One of the best times of her life.

Her first year was in Oklahoma. “I joined to see the world, and I saw Oklahoma, then they brought me back home,” Coleman joked.

The first time she ever stepped on a plane was to go to basic training.

“I used a payphone to call my dad ... 'They said I got to go to Missouri on a plane,’” she recalled. “I was scared. He said, 'They got you now. Welcome to the Army.'”