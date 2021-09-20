For Shelby's ''Mama B,' barbecue was 'her baby.' Now, she's in the Hall of Fame.

“My kids grew up at this counter,” said Jim Holland, 72. His family has visited since the early 1980s.

Kecia Orders, 41, has devoured the barbecue since she was 5.

“And Lord have mercy, the hushpuppies,” she said.

In the pits

A worker slow-cooks the pork shoulders overnight over hickory and oak, in a pit fashioned exactly like the one their grandparents used. The meat is incredibly flavorful and tender as a result.

“A lot of people cook it on gas,” Ramsey said. “We still pit-cook, every night, so you’re going to get that fresh meat every single day.”

The restaurant goes through 36 shoulders, or 280 pounds to 300 pounds of meat “on a slow day,” Webb said.

On a Saturday? 90 shoulders, or 720 pounds, he said.

Another worker chops the meat all day, while others prepare the sauce, slaw and hush puppies.

Everything’s made the same way “Red” and Bridges did in 1946, when they opened their first restaurant, Dedmon’s Barbecue, in the old Dedmon’s Livestock Barn on N.C. 18, the family said.