For Shelby's ''Mama B,' barbecue was 'her baby.' Now, she's in the Hall of Fame.

SHELBY — Everyone called her “Mama B.”
Even her employees, and the Rev. Billy Graham and thousands of other customers who enjoyed Lyttle Bridges’ pit-cooked barbecue with her homemade sauce, barbecue slaw and hushpuppies.
At Red Bridges Barbecue Lodge in Shelby, everyone was family to its matriarch, daughter Debbie Bridges-Webb said. And that’s a big reason why the family-run restaurant on East Dixon Boulevard has lasted 76 years.
“Family,” Bridges-Webb said. “That’s it in a nutshell.”
“This was her baby,” Bridges-Webb said of her mom, who died in 2008 at age 91. “She was here at 8 o’clock in the morning, and she was the last one out the door at 9 o’clock at night. And it was her way or the highway. Simple as that.”
Over the weekend, Lyttle Bridges, later Lyttle Bridges Cabaniss, was inducted posthumously into the Barbecue Hall of Fame in Kansas City, an honor her family never expected.
Bridges is considered to be the first woman barbecue entrepreneur in North Carolina, “perfecting the recipes that have made the restaurant a ‘national standard for pork barbecue,” Hall of Fame officials said in announcing her selection as a 2021 inductee.
Barbecue ‘Shelby style’
Bridges and her husband, Elmer “Red“ Bridges, developed a style of North Carolina barbecue slaw and sauce all their own — a cross between Western and Eastern styles — with a ketchup-vinegar base that the family calls “Shelby style.”
The secret recipes for the slaw, sauce and hushpuppies, handwritten by Bridges, remain in a safe, granddaughter Natalie Ramsey said. “We treasure that,” Ramsey said of the recipes being in her grandmother’s writing.
Ramsey, 40, and her brother, Chase Webb, 36, run the restaurant now — an around-the-clock operation with 30 employees, many who’ve worked there for decades.
Country music legend Patty Loveless held various jobs at Red Bridges in the 1980s, just before hitting it big in Nashville.
“On her lunch break, she would take her guitar and go down to the wood pile and pick music and sing,” Ramsey said.
Graham became a close family friend through his many stops at the restaurant, she said. His favorite was the BBQ Plate — barbecue, barbecue slaw, baked beans, french fries and hushpuppies.
Other famous visitors: Country singer Vince Gill, actor Andie MacDowell and the late actor Mickey Rooney. They mingled among the regulars, whose families have enjoyed the barbecue for generations.
“My kids grew up at this counter,” said Jim Holland, 72. His family has visited since the early 1980s.
Kecia Orders, 41, has devoured the barbecue since she was 5.
“And Lord have mercy, the hushpuppies,” she said.
In the pits
A worker slow-cooks the pork shoulders overnight over hickory and oak, in a pit fashioned exactly like the one their grandparents used. The meat is incredibly flavorful and tender as a result.
“A lot of people cook it on gas,” Ramsey said. “We still pit-cook, every night, so you’re going to get that fresh meat every single day.”
The restaurant goes through 36 shoulders, or 280 pounds to 300 pounds of meat “on a slow day,” Webb said.
On a Saturday? 90 shoulders, or 720 pounds, he said.
Another worker chops the meat all day, while others prepare the sauce, slaw and hush puppies.
Everything’s made the same way “Red” and Bridges did in 1946, when they opened their first restaurant, Dedmon’s Barbecue, in the old Dedmon’s Livestock Barn on N.C. 18, the family said.
“It’s been 76 years, and we’re still pit-cookin’ our barbecue the same way we did back then,” Ramsey said. “The same recipes we used then, we’re still using now. My grandmother’s motto was, ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,’ and so we have listened to that, and we continue to, this day, use the same recipes. And we never want to change it.”
‘Money in textiles’
Bridges had eight brothers and sisters. Her father died when she was 8.
She finished third grade, quit school and worked to support her family. She worked several years in a textile mill before meeting “Red” on a blind date. They married in 1932.
Webb smiled recalling how his grandmother asked her mill boss to be an equal partner with her and her husband in their restaurant venture.
“All the money is in textiles,” Webb said his grandmother’s boss replied. “A restaurant would never make it.”
Opening a restaurant was “Red” Bridges’ dream, and he knew a thing or two about barbecue, having trained with Warner Stamey, “considered the godfather of Lexington-style barbecue,” according to the Barbecue Hall of Fame.
The couple moved their restaurant — with 21 tables and eight counter seats — to its present site on East Dixon Boulevard in 1953, “a year before my mom was born,” Webb said.
‘A red-headed ball of fire’
Bridges perched in a spot between the counter and kitchen. She could see every part of the restaurant from there, to make sure everything ran smoothly. And she’d let you know it if it wasn’t, Ramsey said.
Ramsey described her grandmother as “a red-headed ball of fire. She loved every person like they were her family, but she had a temper. You walked in that door, and you did your job, but she would love and kiss you goodbye.
“She worked 12 hours a day, sun up, sun down,” Ramsey said. There’s not anybody like her.”
Her grandmother retired in 1980, handing the restaurant to her daughter. With Ramsey, Bridges is in its third generation of ownership by a woman in the family.
“It’s such an honor to live on the legacy of what my grandmother and grandfather started,” Ramsey said. “When I was in Hawaii, I had on my (Bridges) Barbecue T-shirt, and somebody said, ‘Is that Shelby, North Carolina, Bridges Barbecue?’
When the family took the stage in Kansas City to accept the induction award on behalf of her mom, Bridges-Webb said, they’ll feel “success and love.”
“She’s looking down smiling, her and Daddy both,” she said.