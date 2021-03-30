For some, COVID-19 just won't go away. This UNC-Chapel Hill clinic may be their only hope.

So far, the UNC clinic has drawn patients from across North Carolina and a few from outside the state. Kaylor, a financial advisor, lives on Pawley's Island in South Carolina and learned about the program from a friend in Durham.

Baratta said long COVID patients can feel misunderstood or dismissed by doctors, who struggle to identify the cause of their symptoms. Because each person's experience is different, Baratta says he spends a long time with each new patient to understand their symptoms.

"It really does take awhile to have the patient explain their story, and I find it's best if they're not rushed into doing so," he said. "They have a lot to tell, and particularly for people who needed to go to the emergency department or were hospitalized, it can be a really traumatic thing."

Kaylor, who says his actual COVID-19 experience "was not a big deal," was impressed Baratta took so much time with him.

"He spent over an hour with me in the exam room," he said. "I don't know if you've ever had a doctor do that. I haven't."