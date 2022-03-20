For years, NC workers with disabilities have been marginalized — but no longer

SHELBY — For years, people with disabilities have been marginalized in the workplace, subjected to low wages and menial jobs.

Now under an executive order from Gov. Roy Cooper, that's changing. People with disabilities will be able to work alongside those without disabilities while earning competitive wages and the chance for advancement. It's a move that Cooper says will "grant them dignity as members of the workforce."

Chris Hodgson, an attorney with an organization called Disability Rights NC, said the move is historic — up until now, people with disabilities have been excluded from workers’ rights.

More than 1,000 workers across the state with disabilities will be impacted by the agreement. Many currently work in what is referred to as "sheltered workshops" and segregated from others. It will also bring an end to a longstanding history of poor wages where workers earned minimum wage or less.

“That you could work five days a week and only earn $20 in this day and age is just unbelievable to most people,” Hodgson said. “This agreement recognizes that people with disabilities have interests and skills and must have opportunities to pursue jobs of their own choosing. It also provides workers with disabilities a path out of poverty and a chance at economic stability.”

Kevin Bizzell of Shelby will soon benefit from the new agreement. Bizzell works at a local cafe alongside individuals with and without disabilities. Working at the café allows Bizzell to be slowly integrated into a normal work setting. Bizzell said he enjoys “receiving support to make sure he does a good job, and he also likes making more money.”

“I like going out to the community to work,” he said.

Bizzell’s mother, Vickie Bizzell, was ecstatic when she learned of the changes, saying it will give her son a chance to have a sense of belonging.

“It makes him happy to know he gets to get up on a Saturday morning to go to a job, just like I have to get up to go to my job,” she said. “It makes him feel more involved in the community and the sense of him having his own paycheck like other people in the community is so important.”

The new ruling has two phases, with the first going into effect later this year.

“In the first stage, they will stop having new people go into the system for segregated employment,” Hodgson explained. “For the people that are receiving segregated employment services, there is a longer transition of several years. It’s not an immediate thing to take them out of a segregated environment and move them into an integrated one. It’s going to take job exploration and a crude development plan to develop their interests.”

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services will offer a career coach to help guide and encourage job exploration. Hodgson said it is a huge advantage, saying now they will have an opportunity to pursue careers they were excluded from in the past.

“If I’ve been in a segregated workplace for a certain time, I don’t know what is out there,” Hodgson said. “Once they have gone through that process and have been able to see these different jobs, they can decide what they want to do.”

Over the last 10 years, staff members from Disability Rights North Carolina have monitored sheltered workshops, conducting interviews to ensure their rights are protected within the workplace.

“It has been a progressive movement,” Hodgson said. “We learned that segregated workshops typically are not successful in preparing workers for jobs in their communities and helping them transition out of the workshops. This agreement recognizes that the days of placing people with disabilities in workshops and preparing them for a lifetime of earning less than the minimum wage must come to an end in North Carolina.”