Former Black Panther member living in N.C. says 'Judas and the Black Messiah' gets it right.

Little was working as a security guard at the party’s headquarters in Berkeley when he got a phone call from a Panther member in Chicago that Hampton had been killed on Dec. 4, 1969, in a Chicago police raid on Hampton’s apartment in the Windy City, Little said. Hampton was 21 when he died.

During the raid, a Panther fired one shot at police, but officers returned gunfire with between 82 to 99 shots, the Chicago Tribune reported in December 2007. Police had a warrant to search for illegal weapons in the apartment, the Associated Press reported.

In 1982, the U.S. Department of Justice, the city of Chicago and Cook County settled a $47.7 million civil lawsuit filed by the survivors and the families of Hampton and Mark Clark, another Panther killed in the 1969 raid, for $1.85 million, according to news reports.

FBI files

Little points to an FBI file that documents how he and fellow Panther members in Winston-Salem were the subjects of FBI surveillance during the late 1960s and early 1970s. The FBI and Hoover sent a letter to many Black churches in the city that said Little was a parasite and a nuisance to the Black community, Little said.