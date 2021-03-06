Former Black Panther member living in N.C. says 'Judas and the Black Messiah' gets it right.

The movie, “Judas and the Black Messiah” is a largely accurate portrayal of how the government conspired to kill one of the leaders of the Black Panther Party, a former leader of the Panthers in Winston-Salem says.
The movie “shows how the FBI went out of its way to murder Panthers like Fred Hampton and others,” said Larry Little, who at age 19 was a founding member of the Winston-Salem chapter of the Black Panther Party and a city native.
“That sets the historical record straight,” Little said. “It was an organized political assassination.”
The film depicts how the FBI used a confidential informant in its surveillance of a Panther leader and its collaboration with Chicago police in December 1969.
“It’s a very worthy movie of being watched, and I encourage people to see it,” said Little, who served as a member of the Winston-Salem Board of Aldermen, now known as the Winston-Salem City Council. “I hope people see (that) it was a conspiracy between the FBI, State’s Attorney Edward Hanrahan and local Chicago police ....”
Hanrahan was indicted by a Cook County grand jury in August 1971 on conspiracy charges related to the raid, but a judge acquitted him in 1972, The Washington Post reported in December 2019.
“Judas and the Black Messiah,” is a two-hour movie that takes place in Chicago in 1968 and 1969 and portrays how Bill O’Neal, a black man who’s caught stealing a car, infiltrates the Black Panthers in Chicago and his interactions with his FBI handler, Special Agent Roy Mitchell.
The film depicts J. Edgar Hoover, the FBI director, imploring his agency to take down the Black Panthers, whom he regarded as dangerous.
The movie also focuses on Fred Hampton, who was the chairman of the Illinois Black Panther Party, through his words and revolutionary beliefs. The film shows scenes of the Panthers’ free food program for poor Black children and uses a still photo of a Panther ambulance, which Little said was his chapter’s ambulance that provided service in Winston-Salem in the 1970s.
“We were the only chapter that had a free ambulance service in the country,” Little said.
Little, 71, an associate professor of political science at Winston-Salem State University, said that no movie can truly “capture the magnitude of Fred Hampton,” whom Little met and spoke with two weeks before Hampton died.
Dispelling a myth
The film’s director, Shaka King, did a good job in his work on the movie, Little said, because it attempts to dispel a fictitious story about the Black Panthers.
“It (will) get rid of this myth that the Black Panther Party was a KKK-type of organization,” Little said. “Nothing could be further from the truth.”
Hazel Mack, 69, worked as the communications secretary for local chapter of the Black Panther Party.
Mack said the movie is an entertaining Hollywood production, but it fails to provide a complete historical picture of the Black Panthers.
“It has nothing to do with reality,” said Mack, who was a local Black Panther member from 1969 to 1974. “It might peak your interest to actually read and learn some real history.”
The movie focuses on the division and betrayal among the Panthers in Chicago, Mack said. She believes the movie accurately documented the events that led to Hampton’s death.
“But that’s not the Black Panther Party,” Mack said. “That’s my general takeaway.”
The 10-point program
For example, the movie neglected to mention the party’s 10-point program, said Mack, the retired managing attorney for Legal Aid of North Carolina and a former director of outreach for the Wake Forest University School of Law.
The Black Panther Party was started in Oakland, Calif., in 1966 by Huey Newton and Bobby Seale as a self-defense group to protect Blacks against police brutality. Its members wore black, carried guns and studied the political theories of revolutionary leaders from around the world.
The Panthers also started breakfast programs, schools, an ambulance service and food programs.
With their black berets and their confrontations with police, the organization became a symbol for the black-pride movement. Its chapter in Winston-Salem began in 1969, and Little left the group in 1976, he said.
The party’s 10-point program centered on its requests to the U.S. government that included jobs for African Americans, Blacks’ exemption from military service (during the Vietnam War) and the freeing of all Blacks held in jails and prisons. The party also wanted an end to police brutality against African Americans and free health care for Blacks and other oppressed people.
There is a historic marker for the Winston-Salem chapter of the Black Panther Party on East Fifth Street near its intersection with South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
The movie reinforced what the Rev. John Mendez already knew about the Black Panthers and federal government’s actions against them.
The film showed that “Hoover was racist to his heart,” said Mendez, a social activist and the retired senior pastor at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Winston-Salem.
“When you look at how the Panthers were treated and how the Black Lives Matter protesters are treated and compared that to these racist rioters and (white) nationalists, discrimination is so clear,” Mendez said.
As a student at Shaw University in the late 1960s, Mendez participated in the school’s Pan-African movement, and he knew many Black Panthers in the state at that time, Mendez said. He graduated in 1972 with a bachelor’s degree in philosophy.
The movie doesn’t harm the Black Panthers’ public image, Mendez said.
“It just exposes the government’s conspiracy against them,” Mendez said. “What they (the Panthers) were doing was needed in the communities, trying to feed people and dealing their essential needs.”
The Panthers’ benevolent work was necessary because segregation was prevalent in the 1960s, Mendez said.
“The legacy and vestiges of segregation is still very much prevalent despite all of the progress that we’ve made,” Mendez said.
No distinction
Little said he met and spoke with Hampton in November 1969, when he visited the party’s national headquarters in Berkeley, Calif.
During their conversation, Hampton told Little that the Black Panther Party could not effectively operate in the South because there was no distinction between the Ku Klux Klan and police, Little said.
Little responded, he said, by pointing out that the majority of the nation’s Black residents lived in the South at that time.
“He then said to me, ‘50 Panthers will be killed in Winston-Salem before you get a base (of support),’” Little said.
Hampton told Little that the Panthers had support in cities such as Chicago and Oakland, Little said.
Little was working as a security guard at the party’s headquarters in Berkeley when he got a phone call from a Panther member in Chicago that Hampton had been killed on Dec. 4, 1969, in a Chicago police raid on Hampton’s apartment in the Windy City, Little said. Hampton was 21 when he died.
During the raid, a Panther fired one shot at police, but officers returned gunfire with between 82 to 99 shots, the Chicago Tribune reported in December 2007. Police had a warrant to search for illegal weapons in the apartment, the Associated Press reported.
In 1982, the U.S. Department of Justice, the city of Chicago and Cook County settled a $47.7 million civil lawsuit filed by the survivors and the families of Hampton and Mark Clark, another Panther killed in the 1969 raid, for $1.85 million, according to news reports.
FBI files
Little points to an FBI file that documents how he and fellow Panther members in Winston-Salem were the subjects of FBI surveillance during the late 1960s and early 1970s. The FBI and Hoover sent a letter to many Black churches in the city that said Little was a parasite and a nuisance to the Black community, Little said.
Little also mentioned other FBI files, which were obtained by the Winston-Salem Journal in 1977 via its Freedom of Information Act request to the agency. Nearly 3,000 FBI documents were provided to the Journal, but those documents were heavily censored, and many paragraphs and pages were blacked out.
A Journal reporter shared those files with Little in the late 1970s, Little said. In those files, the FBI described Little as an effective leader of the Black Panthers, and he had to be neutralized, Little said.
“When they talked about neutralizing me, they were talking about killing me,” Little said.
Little mentioned an incident that happened in late November 1970 when Little was among a group of Black Panthers and their friends who were traveling in a caravan to Washington, D.C., to attend the Revolutionary People’s Constitutional Convention.
During their trip on Interstate 85, a tire on their rented vehicle suddenly spun off its axle near Henderson, Little said. The vehicle tilted to one side before the driver stopped it on the side of the highway. To this day, Little believes that the vehicle’s mishap was an FBI attempt to kill him and other local Panther members.
That event coincided with a suspicious fire that damaged the Panthers’ headquarters on East 14th Street in Winston-Salem, Little said. No injuries were reported, but the fire destroyed the building’s roof and second floor, the Journal reported.
In a Sunday story on Oct. 2, 1977, the Journal published a lengthy account about the details of the FBI surveillance of Little and his fellow Panther members in Winston-Salem. Beginning in 1969, the FBI agents in North Carolina followed the activities of the Panthers, the Journal reported.
Hoover directed the surveillance and ordered agents to devise tactics that could lead to federal charges, discredit the Panthers or disrupt their activities, the Journal reported.
The FBI surveillance was part of the agency’s Cointelpro program, which operated from 1965 to 1971. It was aimed at the political groups that Hoover considered domestic threats such as Black nationalist hate groups, white hate groups, the U.S. Communist Party, the Socialist Workers Party and the New Left, the Journal reported.
Little compared the FBI surveillance of the Winston-Salem chapter of the Black Panthers to its surveillance of the Panthers’ Chicago chapter as the movie portrayed.
The film showed the FBI would use any tactic to damage the Panthers, Little said. However, Little gave a somber description of the Panthers as well.
“We were not saints,” Little said. “We made mistakes.”