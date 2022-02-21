Former Orange County farmland will be the largest ‘green burial’ site in North Carolina

Simonton says she can only speculate what’s driving the preference for green burial, but notes that it’s coming from various demographics.

“We see boomers who feel more connected to the Earth, and a lot of younger folks who are pre-planning, all of who have different feelings about how we go back to the Earth and how we can take care of our planet,” Simonton said.

“Some people seeking green burial consider themselves ‘purists’ — they won’t choose us because we mow our grass, for example. They want as natural a setting as possible and we aren’t green enough for them — so now I can connect them with Bluestem.”

Opting for a greener eternity

Weston says the standard rule of thumb for a green burial, which is contingent on the property itself, is 300 burials per acre. A standard landscape cemetery in North Carolina will generally hold 1,000 burials per acre. In big municipal areas, people are often buried two-deep, amounting to 2,000 bodies per acre.

With the increased space between plots, which will be designated with individual stone markers, Bluestem has room to create a more harmonious, peaceful gathering place while also promoting preservation efforts.