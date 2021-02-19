Former top Obama official says get ready for more N.C. gerrymandering suits

RALEIGH — Unless Republican lawmakers surprise him by embracing legal reforms, former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder says he will likely be back in North Carolina courts soon, backing yet another anti-gerrymandering lawsuit.
"North Carolina really is, in some ways, ground zero for partisan and racial gerrymandering," Holder said Friday in a speech to the UNC School of Law. "And the only way, I think, to crack that which is happening in North Carolina is through the courts and use those decisions to get a more fair Congressional delegation from North Carolina."
Holder, the first Black attorney general in U.S. history, led the U.S. Department of Justice under former President Barack Obama. He now chairs a group called the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, which helped bankroll two gerrymandering lawsuits here in 2019 — the first against state legislative districts, and the second against U.S. House districts.
After the first lawsuit proved that GOP lawmakers had drawn their own districts in a way that unconstitutionally disenfranchised Democratic voters, legislative leaders agreed to redraw both the state and congressional maps before the 2020 elections.
In 2020, the results of those 2019 anti-gerrymandering lawsuits were a mixed bag for Democrats. They failed to take back a majority in either chamber of the state legislature, despite the more favorable maps. However, they did flip two Republican-held U.S. House seats, centered around Greensboro and Raleigh.
Fair maps, or Democratic maps?
Holder said that while he's a Democrat, his intention is to get fair maps.
In North Carolina, for instance, it's rare for U.S. House races to be decided by less than 10%, even though the statewide races for president or governor can come down to just 1% or 2% of the vote. Holder said races for Congress or state legislatures should also be competitive, but gerrymandering often has the opposite intent.
"No matter what political party you support, what policies you advocate, your voice will be stronger if politicians are required to be more responsive to your needs," he said.
Pat Ryan, a spokesman for Republican Senate leader Phil Berger of Eden, called Holder a "charlatan" who doesn't really believe what he says.
"Eric Holder is the worst kind of phony partisan operator," Ryan wrote in an email. "He pretends to care about ideals like 'fair maps,' but it's just a veneer to hide his true partisan goal of electing more Democrats."
In the 2018 elections, the PAC associated with Holder's anti-gerrymandering group gave the N.C. Democratic Party half a million dollars. It also gave $5,200 to civil rights attorney Anita Earls, who ended up winning her race that year for a seat on the state Supreme Court and thus might be in a position to rule on a gerrymandering lawsuit in the future.
"Does that sound fair to you?" Ryan wrote.
2021 redistricting in N.C.
New census results are slated to come out this year, which states must use to draw their political maps for the next decade. Holder said he's keeping a close eye on several with a history of unconstitutional gerrymandering, like North Carolina.
"We'll come back and I think we'll keep winning, as many times as it takes," Holder said.
However, Republican leaders here have previously said they plan to draw the new maps this year using many of the same rules and procedures that were put in place by the 2019 court order from the Holder-backed lawsuit.
That was by far the most transparent redistricting process in North Carolina history, as conducted by either party.
State law bans the governor from being able to veto redistricting maps — a law, ironically, that Democrats passed in the 1990s when now-Gov. Roy Cooper was a powerful state senator. So that means the new maps will be entirely up to Republican lawmakers to draw on their own, without needing any bipartisan consensus.
Berger said he doesn't expect Democrats will necessarily like the maps, but that he and his fellow Republican lawmakers will still "be committed to making decisions that are based on criteria that is not inherently political or advantageous to one party or the other."