Former top Obama official says get ready for more N.C. gerrymandering suits

2021 redistricting in N.C.

New census results are slated to come out this year, which states must use to draw their political maps for the next decade. Holder said he's keeping a close eye on several with a history of unconstitutional gerrymandering, like North Carolina.

"We'll come back and I think we'll keep winning, as many times as it takes," Holder said.

However, Republican leaders here have previously said they plan to draw the new maps this year using many of the same rules and procedures that were put in place by the 2019 court order from the Holder-backed lawsuit.

That was by far the most transparent redistricting process in North Carolina history, as conducted by either party.

State law bans the governor from being able to veto redistricting maps — a law, ironically, that Democrats passed in the 1990s when now-Gov. Roy Cooper was a powerful state senator. So that means the new maps will be entirely up to Republican lawmakers to draw on their own, without needing any bipartisan consensus.

Berger said he doesn't expect Democrats will necessarily like the maps, but that he and his fellow Republican lawmakers will still "be committed to making decisions that are based on criteria that is not inherently political or advantageous to one party or the other."