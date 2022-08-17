Forsyth inmate charged in officer assault. Man’s mother says they beat him.

WINSTON-SALEM — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office filed criminal charges against an inmate who is accused of brutally assaulting two detention officers at the Forsyth County Jail late last week.

Matthew Logan West, 24, of Oak Branch Lane in Walkertown is charged with two counts of assault on detention employees, inflicting serious injury and possession of a weapon as a prisoner.

West is accused of assaulting Sgt. L. Pounders and Sgt. J. Sigman — detention officers at the jail — causing serious injuries to them, according to arrest warrants. West also is accused of possessing a makeshift knife or shank, which was made from a property box in the jail, the warrant said.

West was being held Wednesday in the jail with his bond set at $1.5 million on the latest charges against him, court records show. West is scheduled to appear Thursday in Forsyth District Court.

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. of Forsyth County said during a news conference that his office was pursing the charges against West. Kimbrough said he presented evidence, including video footage, of the assault earlier on Wednesday to Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill. O'Neill said he agreed that criminal charges were warranted.

"They didn't deserve that," Kimbrough said, referring to the detention officers. He declined to identify the two officers but said that both of them have worked at the jail for decades. He also said the woman was 61.

“It is a sad day to take it upon yourself to beat a 61-year-old woman, regardless if she’s an officer,” Kimbrough said.

The incident became public on Monday when West's mother posted to Facebook, saying that her son was "brutally beaten at the jail by (a detention officer) so severely, he had to be taken to the hospital. She wrote that West had suffered a fractured eye socket and "was beaten, kicked and stomped in the face and then people wonder why there are so many deaths at the facility."

Kimbrough responded in two separate Facebook posts, angrily disputing Litaker's allegations and saying that West attacked the two officers.

Kimbrough said he invited Amy Litaker, West’s mother, to the sheriff’s office to see the video of the fight between West and the detention officers. After seeing the video, Kimbrough said Litaker told him that she didn’t see her son in the video.

“At that point, I said it was tomfoolery,” Kimbrough said. "What I said to her was that 'You owe the public an apology. You owe this community an apology.' I take issue with anybody who tries to separate this community. We work too damn hard to bring us together."

The Winston-Salem Journal has not been able to reach Litaker for comment.

Maj. Robert Whitaker of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that, just after noon on Aug. 12, two detention officers were conducting a search of West's cell. Kimbrough has said that West's cell was being searched on suspicion that he had a weapon made from a hard plastic spoon. During the search, Kimbrough said, West allegedly attacked the female officer and then assaulted another officer who came to help her.

Whitaker said other detention officers came to restrain West and to render aid. West, he said, was combative and uncooperative. He said that the male officer suffered a brain bleed, a concussion, a dislocated shoulder and a torn calf muscle.

The female officer had a concussion, a fractured orbital bone and a black eye, Whitaker said. West and the two officers were taken to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Both officers have since been released from the hospital but are not ready to return to work, Kimbrough said Tuesday.

Christina Howell, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office, said West was released from the hospital just over six hours after the incident.

O’Neill said he watched the video of the fight between West and the detention officers. He said probable cause exists to charge West with felony assault.

"It's unfortunate that here we are again, having a press conference talking about officers in this community being assaulted," he said. "I've seen the video. It's hard to believe that people that serve and protect us every single day can be assaulted and attacked anywhere."

West was jailed in the Forsyth County on a charge of murder in the shooting death of Victor Floyd Hardy, Winston-Salem's first homicide of the year. Hardy was shot to death on Jan. 10.

West was already in the Forsyth County Jail on an unrelated charge when he was charged in Hardy's death. West was also convicted in November 2021 of assault by strangulation and a misdemeanor charge of violating a domestic violence protective order. According to arrest warrants, West was accused of strangling a woman and kicking his mother in September 2021.