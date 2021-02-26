Fort Bragg, other Army bases struggle with ways to deal with sexual assault

“We have this same training and it’s really not changing much,” Dudley said. “The numbers are still going up.”

The 28-year-old mother of five handed out virtual reality glasses to the panel as she recounted the success she’s seen the method play in the treatment of veterans struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder.

For her, it’s about understanding and empathy.

“The majority of people learn from doing, from seeing, from being able to be there,” Dudley said.

Dudley says soldiers who have experienced sexual trauma can opt out from the training because it may serve as a trigger.

“This is an amazing effort to connect our best and brightest directly to senior leaders who are ready to take action. It just feels different this time,” said Lt. Col. Scott Stephens, who presented to the panel. “I am confident, very confident, we will implement all ideas.”

Knueven hopes that’s the case. She felt good about her presentation and held nothing back while talking about the night she says she was assaulted by a fellow soldier at a concert last January. She recounted how she felt reporting the incident and what went through her mind when she says she learned he would ultimately face little punishment for his actions.