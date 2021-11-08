 Skip to main content
Franklin Graham undergoes heart surgery at Mayo Clinic
Evangelist Franklin Graham successfully underwent a specialized heart surgery Monday at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, according to a news release from Samaritan's Purse.

"In recent months, Franklin had developed constrictive pericarditis, inflammation, and hardening of the sac around the heart that compresses the heart and prevents it from working properly," the release said. "The surgery involved removing the pericardium. His doctors expect a full recovery and assured him that he should be able to return to his normal activity and ministry schedule."

Graham is president and CEO of Samaritan's Purse, a nonprofit that aids impoverished communities, and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

According to the release, Graham is "looking forward to multiple opportunities across the globe in 2022 to proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ and invite people to put their faith in Him. He is also eager to resume riding his motorcycle by springtime.

"He and his family appreciate everyone’s prayers," the release said.

